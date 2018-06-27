You won't believe that Kajol was almost named after a car!

What's in a name? That which we call a rose. By any other name would smell as sweet. This famous quote from Romeo and Juliet may have been true during the time of Shakespeare. But Bollywood operates differently. It’s the town where your name is everything. Salman, SRK and Hrithik are among many others who enjoy a fandom so crazy that die-hard fans even go to the extent of naming their children after these stars. Then it gives us enough reason to be shocked that this stellar actress was almost named after a car!

That’s right. If the scenario went as per plan, Kajol as we call her today, would well have been called Mercedez. Fable has it that Kajol’s late father, Shomu Mukherjee was very fond of cars. So to suit his fancies, he wanted to name his daughter after one of the most popular car companies in the world. It was in an old interview that the actress revealed the story while speaking about her father’s fondness for cars. His love for cars almost ended up with her getting the weirdest of names!

“He wanted to name me Mercedes. I couldn’t believe that, I was like come on dad, how could you name me Mercedes, that’s the name of a car company. I mean whenever you call me the driver would probably bring out the car or something like that you know. He was like no I really wanted to name you Mercedes, I really thought of such a cool name. Like well I’m really happy that you (her father) didn’t choose my name,” she said.

Oh wait, so Kajol would now be called Mercedez Devgn? ROFL!