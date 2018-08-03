home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Your wait is over! Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India now has a leading lady!

First published: August 03, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Updated: August 03, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Emraan Hashmi’s much-awaited Cheat India recently went on floors in Lucknow. The film, which also marks his debut as a producer, has garnered a lot of attention ever since it was announced. And while you have been eagerly waiting for the makers to reveal its cast, here’s good news! The makers have finally zeroed down on the leading lady of the film.

Makers of the keenly anticipated film have finalised debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary as the female lead. Reports say that she was selected from 50 aspirants and has finished nine-days of shoot already.

"I earned my Engineering degree but I’m not blind to the crimes that infest our education system. I am delighted to have this as my first feature. Its subject is topical, compelling and engaging: one that students and parents alike will relate to. I am looking forward to working with Soumik (Sen), Emraan (Hashmi) and the producers, T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and EHF. I am in great hands!” said Shreya, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Expressing their happiness for getting the actress onboard, the producers of the film said, “She is a complete natural, and confident and effortless in front of the camera. We were also looking for someone with inherent simplicity and charm, and she ticked all the boxes on our wish-list.”

Actor-model Shreya, was featured in several web series and TVCs and is reportedly also roped in for an upcoming original series titled The Family Man.

 

tags: #Bollywood #cheat india #EHF #Ellipsis Entertainment #Emraan Hashmi #Entertainment #Shreya Dhanwanthary #Soumik Sen #T-Series

