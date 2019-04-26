Yours Truly trailer: Soni Razdan, a seeker of love, warms our hearts

Ranjini Maitra April 26 2019, 8.14 pm April 26 2019, 8.14 pm

Soni Razdan, into her sixties and after decades in the industry during which she probably obliged to act in films she could do without, is re-exploring the actor in her. Her last film No Fathers In Kashmir was a gloomy reality of Kashmiris who disappear to never return. Razdan's next, Yours Truly, revolves around an aged woman seeking out the love of her life in split-seconds of loneliness.

In the age of digital, romance is barely free from slapdashness. But as she travels from Howrah station, Razdan has a secret admirer in the form of the station announcer who sends out charming messages through the loudspeaker. But the manual announcements are to come to an end and will be replaced by a computerised voice. They resort to letters, but how long will it take before they find each other?

Watch the Yours Truly trailer below:

The film is based on a short story by Annie Zaidi wherein Razdan's character is soon to retire from her job which means, she will be freed from what occupied her time the most. It also stars Aahana Kumra, Mahesh Bhatt and Pankaj Tripathi in other pivotal roles.

“I drew from my memories of the time. That’s what happens once you get into the role. You find things in common with your past or present. It is no longer about imagining a character and space. But you bring all the experience and understanding you have acquired over the years to the role. It was very exciting to have been challenged this way," Razdan recalled, in a conversation with Scroll.

Her daughter Alia Bhatt is breaking all bars and achieving new heights every day. “I am always incredibly proud to be known as her mother, but I am also an actor and unfortunately no one has approached me in a while with any work until now,” Razdan added.

The film, directed by Sanjoy Nag, will premiere on Zee5 on 3rd May.