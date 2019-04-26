  3. Bollywood
Yours Truly trailer: Soni Razdan, a seeker of love, warms our hearts

Directed by Sanjoy Nag, Yours Truly also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aahana Kumra, and Mahesh Bhatt.

