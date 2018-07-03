YPD Phir Se gets postponed; will clash with these two films now!

Two to three films clashing at the box office is nothing new in Bollywood now. But, it surely hampers the collections of the movies as the screen count per movie is reduced. While we have already seen a few clashes at the box office this year, on August 15, 2018, there was a major clash that was going to take place. Three films were all set to hit the screens on Independence Day this year – Akshay Kumar’s Gold, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate and the Deols’ Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

However, the makers of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se have decided to postpone the film. The movie has been pushed to August 31, 2018 now. Sunny Deol has released an official statement about it. The actor said, “Since Aug 15th has two patriotic films Gold and Satyameva Jayate which are topical for the day and on 24th we have our family friends Anil Sharma’s son being launched who has our blessings. Our film is a wholesome family entertainer hence we have decided to release our film YPD Phir Se two weeks later on 31st August 2018.”

Well, this still won’t give Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se a solo release. The movie will be clashing with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree.