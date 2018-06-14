YPD Phir Se: Salman enters this comedy of errors starring Dharam, Sunny and Bobby

The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is finally out and we must say that we are happy to see the Dharmendra ji, Sunny and Bobby Deol back on the silver screen. This will be the fourth time when we will see the three Deols sharing the screen space.

The 82-year-old Dharmendra who plays a womaniser in the film is at his best. Sunny is doing what he is best at; being a muscle man with his dhai kilo ka haath. The youngest Deol, Bobby is the romantic one of the lot and his leading lady here is Kriti Kharbanda. However, the icing on the cake is Salman Khan who makes a dhamakedar appearance. Watch the teaser now and experience the entertainment.

The film’s first part was released in 2011, and received a good response at the box office. However, the second part which hit the screens in 2013 failed to create any stir. Let’s see if this one is able to recreate the magic of Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Apart from Salman’s cameo, the movie also features a special number by Sonakshi Sinha. YPD Phir Se will be releasing on August 15, and clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama Gold. It will also lock horns with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee’s Satyamev Jayate.