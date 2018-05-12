YRF's Thugs Of Hindostan to release in Imax theatres in India

Yash Raj Films much awaited Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to release this Diwali. The movie will see Bollywood’s biggest stars come together. The highly anticipated film stars Amir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif among others. But the superstar-studded cast isn’t just the big deal about the film. Imax announced on Friday that this film will be digitally re-mastered in the immersive Imax format and released in Imax theatres.

“Following the success of Dhoom 3, Thugs of Hindostan continues IMAX’s great partnership with Yash Raj Films and rejoins us with one of the biggest actors in the world, Aamir Khan, to bring audiences this epic movie event in the most vivid, immersive experience”, said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. “We are committed to not only bringing the best Indian blockbusters to our quickly expanding network in India, which has nearly doubled in the last year but also expanding its reach so that IMAX audiences across the globe can enjoy this exciting, action-adventure film in the most immersive way”.

“YRF is thrilled to be partnering with IMAX once again on Thugs of Hindostan. As YRF, our endeavour is to give our worldwide audiences a larger than life cinematic experience which we aim to enhance with IMAX. The film will see the widest ever IMAX screen release for an Indian Movie” said Akshaye Widhani, Vice President at Yash Raj Films.

While this is only YRF’s second film to get the IMAX treatment, TOH will be the fifth such Indian movie. Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat too have been given the IMAX effect. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the mega action entertainer also features Fatima Sana Sheikh and will hit the screens on November 7 this year.