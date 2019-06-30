Antara Kashyap June 30 2019, 2.04 pm June 30 2019, 2.04 pm

Actor Zaira Wasim announced on Sunday that she has decided to quit Bollywood. The actor started her career with Dangal for which she won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress. The actor marked the completion of five years in the industry as a good time to announce that she was disassociating herself from the career. She stated that she did not belong to the world and her career was interfering with her Imaan. Stating religious issues, the actor decided that it was best for her mental peace if she gave up acting. The actor's journey in Bollywood hasn't been a particularly easy one, she has at a very young age drawn quite a lot of controversies towards herself. Here are a few instances when the actor became controversy's favourite child.

When she was attacked for meeting Mehbooba Mufti

The Dangal actor met Kashmir Cheif Minister Mehbooba Mufti after her debut and got trolled by several people who blamed Mufti for the civil unrest and torture of people in Kashmir. Zaira then took to Facebook to write a "confession/apology" and apologised to people for hurting their feelings without taking Mufti's name. "I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met." She also wrote on her post that she did not want to be seen as a Kashmiri role model by people. She promptly deleted and posted another update that said, "I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone's feelings and all of a sudden it has been turned into national news. Again and again, I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone," This update was also deleted by her. People, however, took screenshots and bullied the actor and even sent her death threats.

Many influential people including Omar Abdullah condemned the act and said that a 16-year girl should not be facing harassment for meeting a Cheif Minister.

When she spoke up about being molested and was trolled because of it

Zaira Wasim found herself in the midst of more toxicity when she complained she was molested by a man sitting behind her in a plane and was rubbing her neck and back with his leg. Taking to Instagram live, she said, "So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it. The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck."

The actor faced severe backlash when the accused man's wife claimed that his husband had apologised to Zaira for accidentally touching her with his foot, before getting deboarding the flight. The wife alleged that Zaira had said it was okay. This led to another massive troll on social media with bullies calling her a liar.

When she snapped at the media for hounding her

Zaira's relationship with the media is also not very amicable. Soon after the actor came out with her molestation story, media started following her to get her to speak up about it. In one instance, the hounding of the media got so intense that the actor snapped and said, "Guys, can you stop hounding me? Please." The actor was almost in the brink of tears in this situation.

This also led to a lot of comments which then questioned whether or not she was telling the truth about the molestation case, as she was running from the media.