Darshana Devi July 02 2019, 12.10 pm July 02 2019, 12.10 pm

Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim sent shockwaves across the nation on Sunday by announcing her decision to quit Bollywood. Through a lengthy post on social media, the young actor stated that her choice of work interfered with her religion. Her statement sparked off a wild debate on Twitter, with many celebs like Raveena Tandon slamming her for ending her career citing religion as the reason. On the other hand, some others spoke up in support of her as well. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the matter.

In her first tweet, she expressed that she is hopeful for Zaira to realize someday that ‘if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you.’ She further wrote that ‘acting and creative arts’ cannot be considered as ‘something dreadful or self-indulgent’. In her following tweet, she mentioned that she respects Zaira’s decision and labelled the showbiz business as ‘hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening’. “You may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so,” she added as she wrapped up her tweet with a heart.

Take a look at Soni Razdan’s tweets below:

Having said this I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so ♥️ https://t.co/a1DUSDSEQx — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 1, 2019

“This is just my first step as I have arrived at the clarity of realisation of the path I wish to be on and strive for and during this time I may have consciously or unconsciously planted a seed of temptation in the hearts of many, but my sincere advice to everyone is that no amount of success, fame, authority or wealth is worth trading or losing your peace or the light of your ‘imaan’ for,” read a part of Zaira’s post.