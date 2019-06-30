Antara Kashyap June 30 2019, 11.12 am June 30 2019, 11.12 am

Dangal and Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim has decided to put a full stop on her Bollywood career after completing five years in the industry. Taking to Instagram, Wasim announced that though she stepped foot in the film industry, this was not what she set out to do. The actor who became a household name by playing the young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal said that she was happy with the love she received but felt like she was not being authentic to herself.

In the long Instagram post, Zaira justified her decision of not continuing to be a part of Bollywood by saying that she was not satisfied with her career. She was procrastinating and hoping she would find an answer but she kept hitting a dead end. The young actor also said that her journey was exhausting and that she came to a well-grounded decision to disassociate herself from the field. She also felt disconnected from her Imaan because of her profession and that made the struggle harder for Zaira. The actor spoke about how she lost Barkat, a sense of stability from her life. The actor alleges that despite all the accolades acting brought into her life, it also brought ignorance into her life and unconsciously her relationship with her Imaan started straining. Zaira also talks about the toll a career in Bollywood took on her mental health. She felt like a stagnant person who did not grow and that was because her career regularly interfered with her religion. Her Instagram posts also contained phrases from the Quran about various attributes. She also wrote that she was filled with doubt and error- a form of disease mentioned in the Quran. The actor hence thought that five years in the industry was a good time for her to call it quits. At the end of the post, Zaira wished that people renounced hypocrisy and live a life full of good deeds.

Check out Zaira's post below:

