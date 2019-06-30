In Com Staff June 30 2019, 3.19 pm June 30 2019, 3.19 pm

The Dangal actress and National Award winner, Zaira Wasim took to her Instagram on Sunday to announce her sudden withdrawal from acting in Bollywood. She believes that working in the industry hampered her religious beliefs and ideals and hence the decision. In the post, she has mentioned that she was not happy with the work that she did for a living and called it quits. As she mentioned in a part of her Instagram post, "I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here." It is clear that Zaira struggled to keep up with her increasing stardom from such a young age.

Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:54pm PDT

Twitter seems to have a divided opinion on her quitting Bollywood. On one hand where Zaira's decision to quit is being supported by many people, on the other hand, many people are failing to understand as to why an actress with her potential would quit suddenly after completing five years of acting.

Omar Abdullah was among the first ones to react.

Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm’s choices? It’s her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 30, 2019

Just read #ZairaWasim is quitting acting becz it interfered with her religion?All for supporting a personal choice, but if your religion is making you quit something you r so talented at, either there's a problem in ur religion or YOUR UNDERSTANDING of ur religion.Dissapointing!! — PratsD (@pratsd) June 30, 2019

Quitting Bollywood announcement is one thing but promoting religious fundamentalism while explaining reason is another thing. #ZairaWasim @ZairaWasimmm — Deepali Solankey (@DeepaliSolankey) June 30, 2019

The 18 years old #ZairaWasim's faith in Allah is so powerful that it compelled her to leave her work. Blessings to you Zaira. You're one of the brightest faces in the face of this Faani World alive today. @ZairaWasimmm — Abid Sid عابد‎ (@Abid_Sid) June 30, 2019

In the post, she mentioned that she lost 'Barakat' from her life which meant that she lacked to gain the idea of stability in her life. She became a role model for many young girls and that also created pressure on her. She clearly stated that "That's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand."