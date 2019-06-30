The Dangal actress and National Award winner, Zaira Wasim took to her Instagram on Sunday to announce her sudden withdrawal from acting in Bollywood. She believes that working in the industry hampered her religious beliefs and ideals and hence the decision. In the post, she has mentioned that she was not happy with the work that she did for a living and called it quits. As she mentioned in a part of her Instagram post, "I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here." It is clear that Zaira struggled to keep up with her increasing stardom from such a young age.
Twitter seems to have a divided opinion on her quitting Bollywood. On one hand where Zaira's decision to quit is being supported by many people, on the other hand, many people are failing to understand as to why an actress with her potential would quit suddenly after completing five years of acting.
Omar Abdullah was among the first ones to react.
In the post, she mentioned that she lost 'Barakat' from her life which meant that she lacked to gain the idea of stability in her life. She became a role model for many young girls and that also created pressure on her. She clearly stated that "That's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand."
