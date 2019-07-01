Rushabh Dhruv July 01 2019, 5.09 pm July 01 2019, 5.09 pm

On Sunday, Dangal actor, Zaira Wasim shocked everyone by declaring her disassociation with Bollywood. The actor in her long post on Instagram shared how her connection with her religion was 'threatened' because of her career in showbiz. Amidst the same, there were reports doing the rounds that Zaira's social media account was allegedly hacked and Zaira had nothing to do with the post. However, all the reports are false as the clarification has come from the actress herself. Zaira took to social media to clear the air and stated that her accounts are NOT hacked. She has urged her fans to not believe any of the claims and her decision is of her own.

Zaira's exit from Bollywood created quite a stir in Bollywood. While there were a few who supported the star's decision of quitting Bollywood, many slammed Wasim for ending her flourishing career citing religion as the reason. "Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth," Wasim said in the lengthy post.

"This is just my first step as I have arrived at the clarity of realisation of the path I wish to be on and strive for and during this time I may have consciously or unconsciously planted a seed of temptation in the hearts of many, but my sincere advice to everyone is that no amount of success, fame, authority or wealth is worth trading or losing your peace or the light of your 'imaan' for," an excerpt of her post read.

The young girl entered Bollywood with Aamir Khan's film Dangal (2016). For her superb performance, the actor won a number of awards including a Filmfare Award and a National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement by Ram Nath Kovind in 2017.