Antara Kashyap June 19 2019, 5.59 pm June 19 2019, 5.59 pm

The third song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Malaal, starring Meezan Jaffrey and Sharmin Segal is out now. The new song is called Zara Suno and it is sung by Rutvik Talashilkar and Aanandi Joshi. The song is written by Vimal Kashyap and composed by Shail Hada. The song shows the debutants as they gradually start having feelings for each other. It shows the story of Astha and Shiva, two people living in a chawl who fall in love with each other despite being very different.

The song is quite melodious and flows with visuals quite well. The song is a compilation of various shots from the film which means it will be a background track unlike the other two which were two full songs interrupting the storyline. This is the first romantic song from the film, the first song Aaila Re was a dance number and Udhaal Ho showed the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in Mumbai. The song's visuals are very similar to the trailer- they start as strangers, even get into fights but eventually fall in love with each other. The song explores the sensitivity of a newly formed relationship and reminds the audience what it is like to have a crush.

In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the real reason he cast the newcomers. He said, “Sharmin Segal was assisting me on Bajirao Mastani. I wanted someone for trying out the costumes. She called Meezaan, they were studying together. As soon as he entered I knew he was a star.” Sharmin Segal also happens to be his niece and daughter of actress Bela Segal.