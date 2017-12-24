Check out the new romantic melody Kuch Iss Tarah from Zareen Khan-Karan Kundra starrer 1921

Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra’s ultra-scary, spine-chilling offering, 1921 caught our attention right from its trailer release. Now, a new song from the film, Kuch Iss Tarah is out. The song seems like performance sample for the lady showcased by Ayush aka Karan Kundra.

The song is an intense romantic number and also features a couple of steamy scenes. Arnab Dutta has sung the song melodiously, and his vocal texture strikes the right chord. Shakeel Azmi has penned down the lyrics while the music is composed by Harish Sagane.

After movies like Raaz, Raaz 3D, Raaz Reboot, Haunted 3D, Shaapit, Creature 3D and 1920, Vikram Bhatt has decided to grace the horror genre again. Based entirely in the United Kingdom, 1921 is a story about a rich, influential Indian who moves to England to study music. He meets Rose — played by Zareen Khan — a Hindi speaking Indian girl who can see spirits. Their experience in a dangerously haunted mansion while they try to figure out the evil spirit forms the rest of the story.

Produced under the banner of LoneRanger Productions, the fourth film in the 1920 film series will be released on 12th January 2018.