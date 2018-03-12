Zareen Khan hits back at trolls

Actress Zareen Khan has often been trolled for not fitting into size zero according to the industry standards. To top it up she went on to do erotic thrillers one after the other that did not go down well with the trollers. However, Zareen Khan struck back at these trolls by participating in the MTV Troll Police show.

Zareen expressed that it is disturbing to see the way she gets trolled and said, “Trolls don’t realise that whatever they write not only affects us but also affects our family and friends. I am very thankful for the fact that my mother is not on social media because such bad and abusive comments would definitely disturb her.”

Being a Bollywood actress lookalike is more of a curse than a boon. Because then, your success is quickly deduced to this, "it took being a lookalike of bollywood actress to get you that entry" @zareen_khan on #MTVTrollPolice, today at 7 PM! pic.twitter.com/FLxb6MfeMw — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 17, 2018

Khan got inspired to be part of the show after watching Taapsee Pannu’s episode. “I have seen Taapsee’s MTV Troll Police episode. I feel this is a great initiative and a great thing that MTV has come up with to help people who are targeted without any reason. There is a certain section of people in our society who hide behind the anonymity of internet and troll people like me. Such kind of people are a threat to either themselves or the entire society because they do not realise how their actions affect others. I want to know if my biggest trolls have the courage to face me and say the same things on my face,” she added.

On her biggest troll, she said, “I am surprised to see my biggest troll. He is just 23 years old. The world is his oyster now ... He should concentrate on his life but instead what he is doing is criminal-level trolling. I feel sorry for him.”

Hundreds of rape threats, & so many offensive remarks are made every day, & nobody says a word. & if somebody has the guts to answer back, they are considered to be pathetic human beings. Celebrities are bound to feel terrible too when they come across haters. #MTVTrollPolice pic.twitter.com/UcyFc8n8q4 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 17, 2018 Freedom of speech is no excuse to slut shame and body shame people. These trolls make fake online profiles and spread the hate simply because they have nothing better to do. What a shame! @zareen_khan is stepping up and facing her hater on #MTVTrollPolice. Tune in at 7 PM! pic.twitter.com/LNrE7ZdPc7 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 17, 2018

Towards the end, the Veer actress gave a subtle warning saying, “In the world of social media no one can hide. The power of social media is so strong that you will be tracked.”