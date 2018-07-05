Zareen Khan was fat shamed in school! Find out more

Salman Khan’s kindheartedness is known to all. Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah are doing well today, and somewhere they owe a part of their success to Salman. Just like these ladies, Zareen Khan was also introduced to us through Salman with Veer. The actress was recently judging plus size auditions for this year’s Lakme Fashion Week. The 31-year old actress said that she’s happy to be part of the show. “I am very glad to be associated with the fashion show as this is a boost to the people who are big in size. Coming from a background and a past when I was super big once upon a time, I wanted to be here (judging the contestants). Somehow when you are big in size, people take you as an outcast, look down upon you, reason well known only to them because I don’t understand that if a person is fat or super thin. I don’t know what is there in them to judge as long as they are great people, as long as they are fit enough to do activities like other people normally. For me when I was more than 100 kilos, I was only big in size otherwise I could do all the other activities like a normal sized person could do. So I don’t think it is right to judge people on the basis of how they look and what size they are. It is all about being confident. And that is what I saw on the ramp today and I am so happy that Lakme took me here made me witness this, it is a great boost, ” said Zareen in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with in.com.

The Aksar 2 actress even opened about her personal weight issues and how she dealt with it before her debut. Zareen said, “I lost lots of weight and then I made it in Bollywood, before that I was double the size. I was more than 100 kilos so you can imagine my size (smiles). Somehow I never got affected by it. Nobody bullied me as I was so big in size that I had the freedom to go hit anyone. In fact, I used to bully people because of my size. There is no reason for anyone to make you feel inferior on the basis of your size or weight. As long as you feel fit internally and externally, it’s all great.”

Zareen has always been targeted for her weight issues and when asked Zareen about the same this is what she had to say,” See the thing is I don’t really care about the negative comments, the trolls are your silent admirers and they just want your attention. So out of 10 positive comments, they manage to write one negative comment. It’s the human nature, you see the negative first and you want to react. So I have tried to analyze the thing and they are just attention seekers and your secret lovers”.

Well Zareen hats off you for standing up against all the criticism and emerging as a winner thereby inspiring many.