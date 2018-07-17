Zarina Wahab: Anupam Kher's special act on the actress' birthday leaves her speechless

Her coy act in Chitchor still steals the hearts, and her act as the evil mother-in-law in Dil Dhadakne Do repulse us with the same intensity. She is Zarina Wahab, the beautiful actress who has given us roles that traversed in an out of multiple skins. And as the star clocked her birthday on Tuesday, she received the most heartwarming form of wishes from her One Day Justice Delivered co-star Anupam Kher, and the whole crew.

Kher took to social media to share the same, the way the whole team sang for her in a courtroom set up, while Zarina can be seen in an overwhelmed state.

This is happiness in its truest form. We wish the actress a very Happy birthday and hope that we get to see her amazing performances in years to come.

It feels good to see the veteran star smiling away, especially after she was distraught with the recent demise of actress Rita Bhaduri, whom she was quite close to. Zarina was absolutely heartbroken at the demise of her FTII batchmate. She spoke to Times Of India, "Rita Bhaduri was the prettiest lady in our batch. I don't know what to say now. I am in shock to hear the news of her demise. I was constantly trying her phone for the past five days , but there was no response."

"I was unaware about her bad condition. In fact we were planning to visit her house for a small get-together," she added.

Zarina also recalled the last time she was with the late actress. "We went to Shirdi last time and since then we were planning to make another outing soon. But unfortunately, Shirdi was our last outing with her," she said.