Zayn Malik shares a throwback photo of his father with Dilip Kumar

International artist Zayn Malik took to Instagram to share an old photograph of his father. What’s special about it is that the photo is of his dad along with Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. The 25-year-old singer featured on the cover of leading Indian Fashion magazine, Elle India’s February issue.

Abu with Dilip Kumar A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

Coincidentally, Zayn spoke about superstar Shah Rukh Khan extensively who is deemed as the new-age Dilip Kumar. In an interview with the magazine, he said. “I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him." The duo met in April 2015 for the first time at the Asian Awards in London, deja vu much?!

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

The former One Direction member further added, "Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas. Have you seen Devdas? It's got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?" Of course we know SRK and glad that you know him too! Now that Elle was able to get his desi side out, Zayn also revealed in the interview that he recorded a song for a Bollywood film! He said, “It’s one of the first songs I’ve sung in full Hindi, so it’s going to be cool to see what the response to that is."

This is not it! The singer revealed about his second album post Mind of Mine and said, “There’s definitely a lot of Urdu; some nice qawwali sounds. There might even be some bhangra vibes. I have worked with AR Rahman on one song." Zayn Malik and AR Rehman- there is surely going to be magic created. Well, he is ‘Not tryna be indie, not tryna be cool’ but definitely ‘Just tryna be in this’.