Zayn Malik singing a Salman Khan song is something you would not want to miss!

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 was undoubtedly a huge disappointment and got trolled mercilessly. However, looks like the International singer, Zayn Malik is quite impressed by it. The singer took to his social media and shared his cover of Race 3 title song Allah Duhai Hai and the Twitterati have gone crazy!

The cover shared by Zayn Malik came as a huge surprise for his fans and it’s worth listening! But there’s a slight twist here. The pillowtalk singer has sung the song in his own lyrics and they are quite fancy. His cover received a good response from his Indian fans but left his international fans confused, for all the obvious reasons.

“dil diyan gallan” tune — zayn (@zaynmalik) August 15, 2018

Well, this is not the first time Zayn has gone gaga over a Salman Khan song. The singer had earlier expressed his likeness for the tune of Dil Diyyan Gallan from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, on his Twitter account.

Guys, we won’t be surprised if both Salman Khan and Zayn Malik end up collaborating together in near future. Looks like bhaijaan has a huge fan in Zayn… Salman, are you listening?

