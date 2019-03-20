Bollywood Zee Cine Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh take the seven vows again on stage! Ranjini Maitra March 20 2019, 3.51 pm March 20 2019, 3.51 pm

On Tuesday night, Zee Cine Awards took place with much grandeur while the best names of Bollywood were in attendance. Not only did the leading men and women of Bollywood up the glam quotient but the night also featured some powerful performances. Actors, directors, musicians and more were honoured for their contribution. The much sought after Vicky Kaushal and the new 100-crore club member Kartik Aaryan turned host for the night. And then, to add to the madness, we had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walking up to the stage!

Deepika turned up in a red gown while Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a jacket paired with pants. While Deepika won the Best Actor (Female) award for Padmaavat, the Best Actor (Male) Viewer's Choice award came to Ranveer. But there was more to it. As they came up to the stage, we had the couple kind of recreating their wedding scene as they took the seven pheras (vows). Just imagine the madness! Nobody could resist their giggles.

Kartik, the guy with the aptest comedy time, acted like the fire that they would roam around. Vicky, on the other hand, was being the priest who conducts a wedding. Hmm! Ranveer got to be one obedient groom...he held his bride's gown and took the vows. LOL!

The two are clearly not over their dreamy Italy wedding. They tied the knot in the picturesque location of Lake Como in the presence of closest friends and relatives. Since then, they've been giving us pure couple goals. From their airport spottings to their dinner dates and of course their appearances at events, everything exudes a charm we can't get over.

But who's complaining?