Bollywood Zee Cine Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan shows his 'First Class' dance on a new song from Kalank Darshana Devi March 20 2019, 12.05 pm March 20 2019, 12.05 pm

One of the most popular awards shows celebrating Bollywood, Zee Cine Awards 2019, took place on Tuesday night and was a star-studded affair. The ceremony, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal, saw several fun-filled moments on stage with the B-Town biggies setting the stage on fire with their power-packed performances. Adding more brightness to the starry evening was Varun Dhawan, who left the audience impressed with his entertaining performance. If you are finding it difficult to wait to witness his performance on screen, we are here to make it easy for you. And the best part is that he danced on a song which is yet unveiled from his upcoming film Kalank.

The actor leaves no opportunity to promote his films wherever he goes. Varun’s next Kalank, which a period drama featuring an ensemble cast. At the event, the Sui Dhaaga actor grooved to the yet-to-be-unveiled song, titled First Class, from this film. Flaunting his killer moves to the catchy beats of the foot-tapping number, the actor went on to set the house on fire! In between his performance, he also jumped off the stage to tease Alia, making us wonder if the latter is going to join him on stage, but in vain.

Post the show, he also took to Twitter to share his delight of shaking a leg on the song and wrote that after Palat, First Class is the ‘second masala dance’ that he feels like ‘breaking the floor on’.

U just performed #firstclass my song from kalank at #ZeeCineAwards2019 and the joy it gave me to dance on a track sung by Arijit and composed by @ipritamofficial. After palat this is the second masala dance song that I feel like breaking the floor on coming soon — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 19 March 2019

The night saw a bevvy of celebrities from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, among all, taking home the coveted trophy for their remarkable performances in their films.