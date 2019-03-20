Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju rule the night

The highly celebrated season of Bollywood awards is here for our dose of much-required entertainment. The latest award night that took place on Tuesday was the Zee Cine Awards 2019. Well, the night turned out to be as exciting as one expects a Bollywood award ceremony to be like – all sorts of oomph, glamour and showbiz at the red carpet, several Bollywood biggies under one roof, overflow of bromance, PDA and what not! The ceremony was hosted by the newest rock-stars of B-Town, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal. In short, the josh was definitely high!

In attendance were the who’s who of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others. The star-studded night captured some of the most fun-filled moments for us; from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing on a romantic song to newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone getting remarried. Damn! Moving on to the most anticipated part of any award show, the winners' list is as thrilling as a Bollywood flick and, undoubtedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat turned out to rule this one. Followed by Sanju and Dhadak. Let’s have a look at the complete winners' list of Zee Cine Awards 2019.

High on courage, grandeur and history; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was the clear dominator. While SLB won the Best Director, the film's leading lady Deepika Padukone took home the Best Actor (female) prize.

The Best Actor (Male) was given to Ranbir Kapoor for his brilliant portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju.

Ranveer Singh, however, bagged the Best Actor Male (viewer’s choice) for Padmaavat. His portrayal as Khilji was probably the most astonishing part of the film.

Alia Bhatt, on the other side, won the Best Actress (viewers' choice) award for her performance in Raazi.

Vicky Kaushal won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award and he deserves every inch of this award. He was the backbone of Sanju, after all!

Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari in Zero was one of her best performances, hence giving her the Best Supporting Role (Female) title that night. It was last in 2012 when Kat won an award for her performance in a film. (Zee Cine Award for Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun were among the highly appreciated films of 2018. So, why not? Ayushmann Khurrana won the Extraordinary Performer of the Year award. At the same time, Tabu picked up the award of Best Actor in a Negative Role

The debut category belonged to the Dhadak pairing! Janhvi left behind Sara Ali Khan and won the Best Debut (Female) award while Ishaan Khatter took the Best Debut (Male) award home. Well-deserved!

Kartik Aaryan, the new heartthrob of Bollywood picked up the Best Actor in a Comic Role for his role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Well, it is his 100-crore film, award toh banta hai.

Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai! Awards bhi laa sakti hai!

The director of Stree, Amar Kaushik for Stree won the Best Debut Director award.

Congratulations to all the winners! We now wait for the big night to air!