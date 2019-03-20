image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Padmaavat and Sanju dominated this starry night!

Bollywood

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju rule the night

Here's the complete winner list of Zee Cine Awards.

back
Alia BhattBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentkartik aaryankatrina kaifMadhuri DixitPadmaavatraaziRanbir Kapoorranveer singhSanjuVarun DhawanVicky KaushalWinner listZee Cine Awards 2019
nextHappy Holi 2019: R Madhavan wishes fans with a video of his 'favourite' workout

within