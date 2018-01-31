Zeenat Aman accuses businessman of stalking and molesting her

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a complaint against a businessman for molestation and stalking. The 66-year-old actress filed the complaint at the Juhu police station in Mumbai. According to reports, an investigation has been initiated against the businessman who is currently absconding.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation against a businessman in Mumbai. Police begin investigation,the businessman is absconding — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2018

According to reports, the complaint has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Ms Aman and the accused businessman had known each other for a while, ANI reports.

It has been reported that things went downhill between Zeenat Aman and the businessman over some issues, following which the actress stopped talking to him. The businessman would have none of that and allegedly stalker her and called her, inevitably forcing her to file a complaint against him.

Zeenat Aman is widely regarded as one of the best actresses of the 70s era. The actress has several hit films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Heera Panna, Qurbani, Don, Insaaf ka Tarazu, Lawaaris among many others to her name.

Zeenat is a former Miss India winner and model. She was often credited for modernising the fashion style in films during the seventies with her bell-bottoms, chokers and boho-chic tunics. The actress made appearances along with Hema Malini at director Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan. She was last seen in a bilingual film titled Strings of Passion.