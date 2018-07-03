Zeenat Aman’s story on physical violence by a leading actor is brutal!

Bollywood’s trail of controversies is nothing new. While we come across one every other day, a lot of us aren’t aware of the shocking controversies of the 90s actresses. Nothing compares to the horror trauma Bollywood’s then leading sensation Zeenat Aman suffered! Zeenat, who ruled Bollywood for almost two decades, has a horrifying phase in her personal life which is sure to leave you with goosebumps. The actress was brutally beaten up by her then boyfriend and actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, who was also a married man and father of three back then. That’s not all. Sanjay Khan’s wife joined him in the violence too!

The two, Zeenat and Sanjay fell in love during the shoot of their film Abdullah in 1978. Though it’s said that the two got married in a private ceremony in the presence of two witnesses at their Rajasthan hotel, Sanjay always denied the same. In the year 1980, a magazine reported a story of what exactly happened between Sanjay and Zeenat on the day she was physically abused.

In 1980, when Zeenat was shooting in Lonavala, she received a call from Sanjay, who demanded her to return to Mumbai for the re-shoot of a song in the film Abdullah. And when the former refused, saying that she had already assigned her dates to another filmmakers, Sanjay accused her of being sexually involved with the filmmakers. But what went wrong was her decision to meet Sanjay and discuss further. And what followed later left her traumatized!

When Zeenat reached the hotel where Sanjay was partying, drunk Sanjay dragged her to a room and subjected her to verbal abuse which eventually turned into physical violence. Besides slapping her numerous times, he hit her brutally, causing Zeenat to fall. When Zeenat’s hairdresser tried rescuing her, Sanjay lifted her by the neck and flung her out. And it is said that Sanjay’s wife Zarine Khan too started attacking Zeenat later.

Zeenat was in bed for eight days due to the vicious physical violence which later lead to trauma. She even had to be injected with anti-depressants three times a day.

Amid all these, the madly-in-love actress shocked everyone when she chose to defend him after the incident.

It’s difficult to believe that this was actually a real incident and not a nightmare.