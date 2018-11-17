Zero: An emotional Aanand L Rai thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

All good things come to an end and so did the journey of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film, Zero. The director got quite emotional because of the very same reason as he took to his social media and shared a moving post with a beautiful picture, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the cast that is Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma for all the amazing time and memories they had while shooting for Zero.

Sometimes we never come to know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Thank you for such beautiful memories in this heartfelt journey of #zero. @iamsrk Khan Saab , @AnushkaSharma & #KatrinaKaif ! #Zero21Dec pic.twitter.com/8ui5JwtQJ2 — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 17, 2018

How sweet of him! Well, stars are bound to grow close while working together for a film and this case is no different. We totally understand the director’s love for his cast and the unexpected closeness that they share! Aanand L Rai is working for the first time with this trio, however, for them, it’s their second outing together post Jab Tak Hai Jaan and the three of them seemed to have lots of fun.

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan playing the character of a vertically impaired man named Bauaa Singh alongside Katrina Kaif as a superstar and Anushka Sharma in the role of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is all slated to release on 21December 2018.