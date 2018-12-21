Zero: Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic on working for the fourth time with Shah Rukh Khan

It was ten years ago when Anushka Sharma made her dream debut as a bubbly Tani in YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, opposite the one and only, Shah Rukh Khan. Today, the actor is collaborating with King Khan for the fourth time. The two of them have also worked in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal. In her latest Instagram post, Anushka had the sweetest message for her first and favorite co-star. The actor mentioned how Zero is a beautiful coincidence for her as it’s her 10th anniversary as an actor. She also said that since this is her fourth film with SRK himself, it couldn’t get any more special.

Anushka also communicated her heartfelt gratitude to her co-stars - Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif for all the amazing time and memories they had while the shooting Zero. How sweet of you, Anushka! Well, stars are bound to grow close while working together for a film and this case is no different.

SRK responded to her note in the most charming way. Have a look.

My Taani, Akira, Sejal, Aafia & Friend. I am privileged to have worked with u. U make me a better actor. Love u. https://t.co/wJwUxeaRK8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2018

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan playing the character of a vertically impaired man named Bauaa Singh alongside Katrina Kaif as a superstar and Anushka Sharma in the role of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is all set to hit the big screens on 21st December 2018.