Zero: Bauua Singh aka Shah Rukh Khan announces the official release date of the first song

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh continues to entertain fans with his wittiness. Bauua is often seen engaging in funny banters with people. Speculations had been rife about the film’s first song to be out on November 19 and of late, fans have been tweeting to Bauua asking why it hasn’t been out yet. Finally on Tuesday, Bauua took to Twitter and revealed the original date of the release.

Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na 😡 Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho...dil! — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) 20 November 2018

Bauua rebuffed the reports that stated the song is to be unveiled on November 19. Clearing the air, he said that it will come out on November 23.

The much-awaited trailer of the film was recently dropped which garnered an immense amount of attention from everywhere. The film’s leads SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif earned a lot of praises for their on-screen performances.

Zero will feature King Khan playing a vertically challenged man, Anushka will play a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy, and Katrina will portray a star struggling with alcoholism. The film is scripted by Himanshu Sharma and will be jointly produced by the director, Gauri Khan and Karuna Badwal.

Also featuring Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor in cameos, it’s expected to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.