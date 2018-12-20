Zero: Bauua Singh jumps in to clear the air about fake reviews on social media

We won’t be wrong to say that audiences have grown smart over the years. They don’t watch movies just because of the star anymore, instead, they are increasingly backing great entertaining content. This year, two superstars have already faced failure at the box office with Race 3 (Salman Khan) and Thugs Of Hindostan (Aamir Khan). Now the third Khan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his movie Zero. Before the movie hits the screens or is even shown to the media there are fakes reviews doing the rounds on social media and of course, they are negative.

These so-called fake reviews grabbed the attention of the makers and Bauua Singh (Twitter handle of SRK’s character) took to Twitter to inform everyone that these reviews are fake as they haven’t shown the movie to anyone as yet. The makers are getting cautious as these fake reviews have the potential of hitting the film’s opening as the moviegoers are influenced by the reviews. Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal was a disaster at the box office and we are sure he doesn’t want the same for Zero. So here's Bauua Singh fire-fighting and clearing the air about the reviews on the social media.

Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? 🤔 Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While the former will be seen playing the role of an actress named Babita Kumar, the latter portrays the character of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy. The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.