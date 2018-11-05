Zero: Bauua Singh wonders what is Aafia doing with Virat Kohli

If you have seen the trailer of Zero, you have met the three wonderful characters of the film, Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), Aafia (Anushka Sharma) and Babita (Katrina Kaif). Bauua Singh is on Twitter, that too, with a verified account. So as of Monday, Virat Kohli celebrated his 30th birthday, Bauua Singh decided to wish him on Twitter.

But there was a twist. While wishing Virat, Bauua shared a picture of the cricketer and his wife which left him a bit confused. Virat’s wife looks quite like Aafia and that made Bauua wonder what Aafia was doing with the cricketer.

We all know that this is just a great marketing strategy by the makers of the film and we must say the way Bauua Singh’s Twitter handle is being managed, the character is soon going to be everyone’s favourite.

Talking about Zero, the movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and the trailer of the film was released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday (November 2, 2018) with a lot of fanfare. The trailer has received a mixed response. SRK, Katrina and Anushka’s fans have loved it, but others aren’t very happy with it. The movie is slated to release on December 21, 2018.