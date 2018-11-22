Zero BTS video: When Samosa was the only topic of discussion on the sets

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer of the movie, which was released a few days ago, had impressed one and all. While we wait for the first song of the movie, which will be out on November 23, 2018, the makers have released a funny behind-the-scenes video.

In the video, we can see how samosa was the only topic of discussion on the sets of the film. Director Aanand L Rai is surely a foodie man and this video clearly proves his love for samosas. Shah Rukh Khan had printed a picture of Rai which had ‘Pehle mera samosa waapis karo’ written on it. The picture was stuck on the walls of the sets making everyone laugh out loud. We are sure not just Aanand L Rai, everyone else, too, enjoyed having samosa on the sets.

Zero will be hitting the screens on December 21, 2018. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Talking about the first song that will be out on Nov 23, 2018, some reports suggest that it will be the song featuring Salman Khan and SRK. It is said to be a romantic track that we got a glimpse of in the trailer.