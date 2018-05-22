Zero: Confirmed! R Madhavan is a part of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

Few days ago, there were reports that R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill will be having cameos in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero’ which is being directed by Aanand L Rai. Both Madhavan and Jimmy, have been quite close to Rai, and have been a part of many films that were directed and produced by the filmmaker.

While we are yet to know details of Jimmy’s cameo, it is confirmed that Madhavan will be seen in the movie. ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ completes three years of its release today and Rai took to Twitter to inform everyone that he is shooting with Madhavan for ‘Zero’. The filmmaker tweeted, “It’s #3YearsOfTanuWedsManuReturns and feel so happy to shoot with My Maddy our Manu in US for #zero #friendsforever @cypplOfficial.”

It’s #3YearsOfTanuWedsManuReturns and feel so happy to shoot with My Maddy our Manu in US for #zero #friendsforever @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/O1q5bJwXcW — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) May 22, 2018

‘Zero’ already has an interesting star cast with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The movie also stars Abhay Deol in a pivotal role, and we are sure Madhavan’s cameo too will be one of the highlights of the film.

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a dwarf in the movie. Talking about the actresses, while Katrina portrays the role of an actress in the film, Anushka reportedly will be seen as a scientist. ‘Zero’ is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.