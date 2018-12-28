Zero: Did Babita Kumari take cues from Katrina's breakup with Ranbir? She answers

Shah Rukh Khan's latest avatar, Bauua Singh, won hearts but his film didn't. Aanand L Rai's Zero, a much-touted project that featured him as a dwarf, had the audience hoping high but only managed to generate a lukewarm response, along with a rather insufficient box office collection so far. However, Katrina Kaif was one the things about Zero that received a thumbs up. She swiftly plays Babita Kumari, an actor who also has a romantic stint with SRK, sans a happy ending.

Katrina's separation with Ranbir is still talked about, A LOT. Hence, as it came down to playing up a heartbreak, many drew comparisons between her reel breakup and her actual breakup. She says there's no similarity whatsoever. “I knew that people are gonna try (and connect the dots) but I also knew that when they see the film they can’t do that because the pitch of that character is so different. The pitch of that character is not me... that’s not me. That’s not my behaviour. To me the way she’s talking, to me it is outlandish as a person that I am," Kat said, during a conversation with Film Companion.

Many would agree that Katrina lived through a very rough patch, post her breakup, possibly trying to repair things many times. In the end, you always come out stronger. So did she. No wonder Babita's character seemed 'outlandish' to Katrina. May she always be blessed with the best of the spirit!