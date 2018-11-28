Zero: Did you know that Aanand L Rai's film was first offered to Salman Khan?

With a few days to go before Zero releases, director Aanand L Rai sat with the press for a conversation and gave away interesting anecdotes. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a dwarf and fans are really excited. But, did you know that Rai had first offered the film to Salman Khan?

"I had first approached Salman but when the film was complete, I approached Srk for the film and it took me 1 year to get the film on the floor. Salman, SRK and Aamir are beyond all this..once they read the script they know who is the right person to do it," he said.

Directors who helmed SRK starrer films in the past have had great things to say. Add to that Aanand's new habit...good or bad, you decide!

"I was introduced to black coffee...he has a habit of working in night and just to be awake I started having coffee," he laughed.

The director was also quizzed about Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma coming together, given that ego clashes between the two A-listers are actually a reality. "It went all well I dunno why people assume that two actresses can't work together. They were good on the sets."

All is well that ends well! None of SRK's last ventures turned out to be a commercial success. Zero releases on 21st December. Let's see if it changes the game.