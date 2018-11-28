image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero: Did you know that Aanand L Rai's film was first offered to Salman Khan?

Bollywood

Zero: Did you know that Aanand L Rai's film was first offered to Salman Khan?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 28 2018, 10.34 pm
back
Aannand L Raianushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifSalman KhanShah Rukh KhanZero
nextSimmba: Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood are simply bromance goals
ALSO READ

Anushka Sharma got Zero plans after film's release

Shah Rukh Khan gets a kiss on forehead by little AbRam, Gauri Khan calls it lovegoals

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan plans to keep Sridevi's song a surprise in the film