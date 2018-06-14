Zero Eid Teaser: Salman Khan and dwarf Shah Rukh Khan dancing together is the best Eidi ever

As promised, Shah Rukh Khan has released the second teaser of his much-awaited film Zero and adding charm to it is Salman Khan's presence in it. This Eid has been made all the more special for the fans of both the Khans as this teaser sees the two of them in their most candid avatars.

The teaser begins with a dwarf Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh entering an auditorium with the crowd cheering. It seems that the crowd is cheering for SRK but later we get to know that it is the Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan, for whom the crowd is going crazy for. Later we see the two stars bonding as brothers and dancing to some mad tunes.

Here is the teaser.

We hope you didn't miss Katrina Kaif's presence in the teaser? Just glance through the face printed on SRK's t-shirt and you would know where she is! The commentator in the background refers to Salman and Shah Rukh as brothers so we wonder whether these two will be sharing this relationship in the film or not.

Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and will make it to the theatres in the month of December. The last time we saw these two Khans together was in Salman Khan's Tubelight, and now Zero looks like a fabulous treat for the audience.