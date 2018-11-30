Zero: Fire breaks out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer, no casualties reported

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated Zero suffered a setback on Thursday when a massive fire broke out on the sets of the film. The shooting, which was taking place at the Film City in Goregaon, also had the presence of SRK. However, as reports suggest, the superstar suffered no injury. The blaze, reportedly ranked as level two, broke out at 4.55 pm and was doused at 8.00 pm.

Spotboye reports that SRK was in his vanity van when the blaze engulfed the sets and the rest of the crew members were moved safely to another place. What we also hear is that Alia Bhatt, too, was around the sets of Zero when the fire broke out.

#Zero suffered a setback minutes ago when fire broke out on its set at Film City 45 minute ago. A song was being shot when the incident happened. 5 fire brigades rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The damage caused is believed to be a result of a short circuit on the set pic.twitter.com/v5egnaPzso — KH🅰️N™ (@AzadSRKian) November 29, 2018

It’s said that the fire spread to the “electric wiring, electric installation, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains etc in an area of about 12000 Sq. feet.”

Reports further add that a total of four fire engines, one Quick Reaction Vehicle, four Jumbo Tankers, one Water Tanker, and several other resources were immediately rushed to the spot.

“The smoke was seen rising out of Film City in Goregaon. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet not clear,” Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police told PTI.

Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the film is slated for a December 21 release.