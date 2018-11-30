image
Friday, November 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero: Fire breaks out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer, no casualties reported

Bollywood

Zero: Fire breaks out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer, no casualties reported

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 30 2018, 9.45 am
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifShah Rukh KhanZeroZero fire
nextPriyanka Chopra was disappointed that Nick Jonas didn't seal it with a kiss even after she took him home
ALSO READ

Anushka Sharma's hilarious prank at Madame Tussauds leave her fans petrified

Anushka Sharma got Zero plans after film's release

Zero: Did you know that Aanand L Rai's film was first offered to Salman Khan?