Zero: Here's when Suhana Khan mentored papa SRK

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is thoroughly Bollywood ready. The impressive girl made it on the sets of her daddy’s forthcoming film, Zero, but not as a mere spectator. Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and shared some behind the scenes bits of the film. A charming Suhana was sitting right in front of him and helping him get a perfect hold on the lyrics of the song, Mere Naam Tu.

Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves... pic.twitter.com/qfQ2hhEF9F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 7, 2018

The actor also mentioned how this particular moment was the sweetest of all his preparations, for the song. Meanwhile, Suhana made a remarkable entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India’s cover star for their August issue. While we all know that Suhana is keen on becoming an actor, her parents - Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan - have insisted that she completes her education first. Well, we are quite impressed and can’t wait for your grand debut, Suhana.

Talking about Zero, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.