Zero: Here’s why we think Katrina Kaif said yes to a small role in the film

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero has finally hit the screens. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka in the lead role, while Katrina portrays a supporting character. Kat's screen time isn't much, 30 to 40 minutes in whole - if at all, but her performance is amazing. Questions are being raised as to what made Katrina say yes to playing second fiddle to Anushka in a movie. One of the reasons, of course, would be the great character she gets to play. But we strongly believe there's one more reason too.

In Zero, Katrina plays an actress who's heartbroken after a breakup. Abhay Deol plays her arrogant boyfriend and we think the character is heavily inspired by one of her exes, Ranbir Kapoor. There are references to Abhay’s character that indirectly point at the Rockstar actor. That's not all. In a sequence in the film, Katrina’s character seems to be drawing reel-revenge for how her life may have panned out in reality. Her resentment for her on-screen boyfriend looks rather interesting. Surprisingly, Shah Rukh Khan has indulged Katrina and allowed for these scenes in the movie. There's even a mention of her boyfriend's father that's making us raise our eyebrows!

We're now joining the dots to realise that Katrina didn't quite mind a barely-there role given that she got a let-out for her frustration!

Now that we revealed a bit too much... we will stop and let you watch the movie and decide for yourself. We can't wait for your reactions. We can't wait for Ranbir’s reaction, if at all he reacts. By the way, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt. Ahem Ahem!