Zero: Is Shah Rukh Khan thanking Riteish Deshmukh for shifting Mauli?

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. The movie was to clash with another Hindi movie titled The Accidental Prime Minister which stars Anupam Kher in the lead role. However, The Accidental Prime Minister has been rescheduled to December 14, 2018. So, Zero was all set for a solo release when it comes to any Bollywood films. However, there was a regional movie that was going to take on Zero at the box office. We are talking about Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.

@Riteishd jab chota bhai bahut bada ho jaata hai. Thank you baby for the love respect and largesse of heart you showed me today. Grateful. Touched. I am so happy to have ‘asked’ something of a friend who kept my self respect higher than his own need. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2018

Mauli was all set to release to release on December 21, 2018. But looks like the release date of the movie has been shifted. So, SRK took to Twitter to thank Riteish. But the Raees actor has not revealed the reason in his tweet. Riteish too replied and tweeted “I love you.”

Mauli being a Marathi film would have given a tough competition to Zero in the state of Maharashtra. Riteish has a huge fan following in Marathi cinema. His last Marathi film, Lai Bhaari, was a super hit at the box office and Mauli has created a good buzz since the time it has been announced. If Mauli has been shifted then Zero will rule the box office this Christmas weekend.