Zero: Katrina Kaif shows us the hard work that went behind Husn Parcham

Remember her killer moves in Zara Zara Touch Me from Race? That was the first time that the audience understood that Katrina Kaif could slay the most difficult steps with the utmost ease. With time, Kaif only upped her oomph factor as she grooved to chartbusters such as Chikni Chameli, Sheila Ki Jawani and the latest Suraiyaa. You must have already watched Husn Parcham from Zero, wherein Kat gives us some more of her funky moves.

The song demanded hours of practice from the actor. Choreographer Bosco Martis, who incidentally had choreographed Zara Zara, made sure she looked absolutely proficient as she performed. Kat has now shared a video from her numerous rehearsal sessions. One look at it and you know how hard she and all her co-dancers worked. " I'll never forget how much during "Zara Zara" song from Race he pushed me so much he really wanted me to be good, learning to do waves against a wall," she writes. One has got to agree that the pushing paid off.

That sure looks impressive. As Katrina rightly put it, the joy of dancing is truly visible. Hope many more of such 'dancing for yourself' sessions follow you!