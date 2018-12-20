Zero: Katrina Kaif’s gesture in Heer Badnaam reminds us of Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar

The makers of Zero just released a new song titled ‘Heer Badnaam’ featuring the sizzling Katrina Kaif. The actor is at her bold best and we can’t get over her. It shows a badass and stubborn Babita Kumari portrayed by Katrina Kaif. The actor is so into her character that she goes on to flip the bird to the crowd at the mall and shouts ‘screw you all’. This takes us to Ranbir Kapoor’s critically acclaimed film, Rockstar. In the film, Ranbir had a similar reaction when he was escorted out of a live concert by the cops. Whoops! Such coincidence, much wow.

The world is aware of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s much-publicised history. However, we are sure this is a mere fluke but we got our eyes on it. The world is round and what goes around, comes around. It would be interesting to know what Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have got to say about this unmissable coincidence. *winks*

Have a look at the song right here:

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand. L. Rai, the movie is slated to release on 21st December 2018.