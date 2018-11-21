image
Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero new promo: Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh mouths a famous Dhanush dialogue

Bollywood

Zero new promo: Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh mouths a famous Dhanush dialogue

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 21 2018, 3.36 pm
back
BollywoodDialogue. DhanushEntertainmentPadikathavanpromoShah Rukh KhanZero
nextSacrilege row, 2015: Akshay Kumar reaches Chandigarh, probed by SIT
ALSO READ

Zero: Bauua Singh aka Shah Rukh Khan announces the official release date of the first song

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's song to be out on THIS day

Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s Badshah turns Maharaja for Air India