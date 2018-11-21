Zero new promo: Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh mouths a famous Dhanush dialogue

We are loving Bauua Singh's swag in Zero already! That he is a few feet behind others, doesn't affect his quirk and confidence at all. In the latest promo of his upcoming release, Shah Rukh Khan is heard essaying a famous dialogue by Southern star Dhanush. See if you can find it!

For those who couldn't figure it out, You can hear SRK saying, “Hum jaise londo se dekhke pyar nahi hota bahen ji dekhte dekhte ho jaata hai. (You don't love men like me by looking at me once. You fall in love when you keep looking at me)”. It is originally Dhanush' dialogue from the film Padikathavan which also stars Tamannah as the lead. "Enna maadhuri pasangala paatha pudikaathu...paaka paaka thaan pudikum,' Dhanush tells Tamannah.

Let us remind you about the connection here. Director Aanand L Rai has earlier worked with Dhanush in Raanjhanaa and grew really fond of him. He must have thought this apparently cheesy dialogue to be fit for SRK!

The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will feature SRK as a dwarf. That has to be one of the most unique roles he has ever played.

Rest, 21st December is the date.