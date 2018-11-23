image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero new track: Shah Rukh Khan's signature romance meets Ajay Atul's familiar melody in Mere Naam Tu

Bollywood

Zero new track: Shah Rukh Khan's signature romance meets Ajay Atul's familiar melody in Mere Naam Tu

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 23 2018, 12.47 pm
back
Abhay JodhapurkarAjay AtulBollywoodEntertainmentMera Naam TuNew SongZero
nextShah Rukh Khan: Kalinga Sena threatens black ink attack on the actor
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song must wait, romantic track Mere Naam Tu to be out first

Zero BTS video: When Samosa was the only topic of discussion on the sets

Zero new promo: Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh mouths a famous Dhanush dialogue