Zero new track: Shah Rukh Khan's signature romance meets Ajay Atul's familiar melody in Mere Naam Tu

We earlier heard a line or two of Mera Naam Tu from in the trailer of Zero. The full song is now out, and can easily be called a redone version of many of Shah Rukh Khan's previous romantic tracks. SRK, who plays a dwarf in the film, carries a different body language but essays his signature romantic expressions nevertheless.

The song is composed by music composer duo Ajay-Atul of Dhadak and Sairat fame. Arguably, the composers work around the melody we have already heard before. Singer Abhay Jodhapurkar who has given a number of successful song down south has crooned this one.

Mera Naam Tu chronicles the budding love story between SRK and Anushka, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy in the film. Unfortunately enough, she doesn't convince. We are yet to see more of another actress Katrina Kaif.

However, a lot of effort has gone into making SRK's dwarf avatar look believable. Reportedly, whenever he walked in, there were holes drilled on the floor, for him to fit in and look just as tall as his characters required him to. We also heard, high amount of VFX work is associated with the film.

Zero releases on 21st December, 2018.