Zero: R Madhavan and Abhay Deol to have a special appearance?

After a remarkable direction in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, director Aanand L Rai is all set to return with his biggie, Zero. The film has everything that it takes to be a blockbuster. We now learn that two critically acclaimed actors and Aanand L Rai’s close associates, R Madhavan and Abhay Deol will be seen in a special appearance in Zero.

According to reports, R Madhavan will be playing an important part in Aafia - Anushka Sharma’s life. The actor has earlier collaborated with Aanand in the successful franchise of Tanu Weds Manu. Talking about Abhay Deol, the details of his character has been kept under wraps. Abhay was seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa. Apart from them, we will get to see the late Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in special appearances. However, Salman Khan’s part in the film is no more a secret. The actor was seen shaking a leg with Bauua Singh in the song Issaqbaazi. We are so excited already!

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the big screens on December 21, 2018.