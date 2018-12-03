Zero: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Issaqbaazi to be out tomorrow and Twitter can’t stay calm!

The year 2018 is going to end with a big Zero. Well, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s film that will hit the screens in the end of this year. Of course, there is an immense buzz around this film as we will see SRK playing a role of a vertically challenged man. But do you know the other thing that we are excited about? No points for guessing that it’s Salman Khan’s cameo in Zero, we are waiting to witness. SRK and Sallu bhai sharing the screen space is a big deal and in Zero, they are going to be in a song together. Happy days are here as the song will be out tomorrow.

Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen character who also happens to have an official Twitter account) got into some shayari mode to make this announcement. He says that he has learnt quite a few things about Ishq (love) from SRK, but he has learnt Ishaqbaazi from Salman Khan.

With this news making to Twitter, SRKians and Bhai fans got all charged up. Issaqbaazi started trending on social media and everyone is going blah-blah over how the two fan groups who otherwise appear to be arch rivals, will work together to promote this song.

When I joined twitter 4 years ago , Being a Salman fan too, I used to think why SRK and Salman fans always fight ? why there is a Fanwar 🤔? , But Now Everything seems Fine Bhai - Bhai 😍😍❤❤❤ @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan #Issaqbaazi pic.twitter.com/EpP8XKAch7 — SRKs Liver (@SrksLiver) December 3, 2018

Well, that’s what Issaqbaazi does to you! Brings rivals together. *