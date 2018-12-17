Zero: Shah Rukh, Katrina, Anushka and director Aanand L Rai manage a frame together, 'at last'!

Less than a week to go before Shah Rukh Khan, in his dwarf avatar, reaches the big screens. It has been a busy time for actors Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and director Aanand L Rai. Now is the time when the team promotes their forthcoming release in full swing. In between, the team also managed to pose for a picture together. Kat was kind enough to share the image with us and wrote, 'together, at last'. We quite agree - they rarely pose together!

With Zero, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan team has united once more. Isn't it such a treat to see SRK, Anushka and Kat in one frame? This is also the second time SRK and Anushka are coming together, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Harry Met Sejal. The superstar is really fond of both his co-stars and even had his daughter Suhana on the sets so that she could watch Kat and Anushka live. "I wanted her to see Anushka and Katrina perform live as both are such different kind of actors. Katrina has her own charm and Anushka has her own way of enacting things. So I wanted her to spend time (on sets). So what they did is they put her onto me as an assistant director," he stated during a conversation with the press.

The film is particularly important for SRK, who rarely tasted a hit after Happy New Year in 2014. During the span in between, Dear Zindagi was the only film that impressed both, the critics and the audience. Hope the game changes with Zero!