Zero: Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh introduces us to his cutest buddy

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and create a buzz so that audiences get pulled to the theatres. SRK’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal was a disaster at the box office and we are sure he doesn’t want that to happen with Zero. The trailer and the songs have created a decent buzz for the movie and now as it is just a couple of days away from hitting the screens, SRK has introduced us to a new character from the movie and believe us it is the cutest character of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a new poster of the film to introduce us to this new character who is a Chimpanzee. The poster features Bauua Singh and the Chimpanzee, and yes, it is surely one of the cutest posters we have seen in recent times. In the poster, we can see SRK pointing towards the sky and we all know that the film has a connection with space as we get to see in the last scene of the trailer. Even the climax of the film has been shot in NASA. We are now very keen to know how pivotal this Chimpanzee is for the film.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While Anushka plays the role of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy, Katrina portrays the role of an actress named Babita Kumari.