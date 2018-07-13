Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Anand L Rai are spreading the 'love'

Men will be men, but women are no less! And when it is Shah Rukh Khan we are talking about then he has to be sweet to women, or else how will he keep up with his 'charmer' tag? Well, something similar happened on the sets of his upcoming film Zero and mind you the result has turned out hilarious.

King Khan recently posted a picture on social media along with director Anand L Rai. The picture has them making use of a filter that has glasses with love written on it. In the caption, SRK asserts that the ladies on the sets made them click this pic adding that there’s so much of pyaar on the sets.

Here’s the picture:

LOL… now that’s a cool way of passing on the blame for getting such a sassy picture clicked! SRK, you don't have to blame anyone. It's ok to indulge in some fun once in a while.

It's a trend we have noticed with Shah Rukh. Earlier too he said that Katrina Kaif was guilty of making him act silly. He even tagged her as being the mastermind behind his crazy posts on social media.

Good one SRK!