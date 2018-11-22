Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song must wait, romantic track Mere Naam Tu to be out first

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero was released a couple of weeks ago. After the trailer, we all were waiting for the songs of the movie to be released. There were multiples reports about the first song that will be out. While some reports suggested that it will be the romantic track Mere Naam Tu, some reports stated that it will be the song Ishqbaazi featuring SRK and Salman Khan. But now, it has been confirmed that the first song that will be out on November 23, 2018, will be Mere Naam Tu.

Shah Rukh Khan posted the new poster of the film which is actually a still from the track. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and we had got a small glimpse of the track in the trailer of the film. SRK and Anushka have impressed us with their chemistry in romantic songs earlier, we are sure their fans are eagerly waiting for this one now. It seems to be a beautiful romantic number, but let’s hope that our wait for the first song of the film is worth.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and it will be hitting the screens on December 21, 2018. As there’s Kat we are also expecting an amazing dance number in the movie.