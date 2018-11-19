Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's song to be out on THIS day

It is known to everyone that Salman Khan has a special song in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. The teaser of the song was released on Eid this year and it was clear that the track will be one of the highlights of the film. We are sure fans of both actors are super excited to see them on the big screen together. Here's some good news.

According to a report in Filmfare, the track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be releasing on November 21, 2018. The song is titled Ishqbaazi and in the teaser, we had only heard one line of the song: ‘Kasam se jiara chakna chur hai ishqbaazi se’. The last time we saw SRK and Salman on the big screen together was in Tubelight, where the former had a cameo.

The trailer of Zero was released a few days ago and it majorly focused on the three main characters of the film Bauua Singh (SRK), Aafia (Anushka Sharma) and Babita (Katrina Kaif). It received a fabulous response on social media but also attracted trolls as many memes started doing the rounds of social media.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.