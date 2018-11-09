image
Friday, November 9th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif to dance their heart out reveals Bosco Martis

Bollywood

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif to dance their heart out reveals Bosco Martis

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 09 2018, 3.12 pm
back
Aanand L Raianushka sharmaBollywoodBosco MartisEntertainmentkatrina kaifShah Rukh KhansongssrkZero
nextAamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan leaked by a notorious Tamil portal
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan starrer spared of further trouble as MLA accepts clarification!

Shah Rukh Khan's lavish birthday party shut down by Mumbai Police

Zero trailer launch: Katrina Kaif confesses to being inspired by Anushka Sharma’s love story