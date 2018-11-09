Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif to dance their heart out reveals Bosco Martis

It has just been a week since the trailer of the much-awaited Zero hit the internet and enthralled us all. The trailer was loved by people across as it received a good response on social media.

In the trailer, the makers had also released a glimpse of a song from the film which attracted audiences attention! Out of all the songs that feature in this romantic drama, one is said to be a qawwali. While we wait with bated breath for the songs, the choreographer, Bosco Martis shared a little bit more about the songs in an interview to DNA. On the qawwali, he said, “It’s a mood-based situational song. Some portions of it were visible in the trailer when SRK is seen running in his kachchha (boxers) on the road. We have designed something special. It doesn’t have a signature move, but will appeal to the audience”.

Sharing about his experience on working with SRK, he added, “When we were filming the track, which took us seven nights, we didn’t know how it would turn out. But when we saw the final result, we were more than happy. Shah Rukh never complained. His belief in the film can be seen in the way he has pushed himself beyond his comfort zone.”

Coming to Katrina Kaif, the actress has always raised the bar with her superlative dancing skills be it in Sheila Ki Jawani, Kamli, Chikni Chameli or any of her performances. Now when it comes to Zero, she took to her Instagram and shared pictures from behind the scenes from the sets of the film where she is looking stunning as usual in smokin’ hot!

Talking about Katrina’s dance number, Bosco stated, “With Katrina, you can’t expect anything but a high-voltage dance number. She’s come a long way when it comes to dancing. The whole look and picturisation distinct from what she has done before. We are in the process of filming and it should be out soon.”

Well, after reading this, we are expecting some fireworks on-screen!

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the leads, directed by Aanand. L. Rai, the movie is slated to release on 21December’2018.