Zero: Shah Rukh Khan receives a special video message from Malala Yousfazai

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, after it hit the screens this Friday, has generated a lukewarm response among audience and critics alike. The box office response has not been very sound either. But SRK fans loved it nevertheless; their social media posts are proof. And this league includes someone extremely special! Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who is a self-declared Shah Rukh Khan fan, watched Zero and loved it. She also didn't forget to send out her wishes to the superstar!

"I hope one day you can come to Oxford or anywhere in the UK and we can meet in person, and it would be my big big day to see you. You are the best and amazing, superb and awesome," she is heard saying in the video. Let us remind you that even in the past, she invited SRK to visit Oxford University so that they could meet. The superstar also promised her that he would put his team into it 'sooner than soon'. We are still waiting for that day!

That's a sweet gesture, right? Here's hoping they catch up and many fruitful discussions follow!